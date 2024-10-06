 Manhunt underway after deadly Verulam CIT shootout
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal

KZN police say a manhunt is underway for suspects allegedly linked to a cash-in-transit robbery in Verulam, north of Durban.

Two suspected CIT robbers were killed in a shootout with police on Friday. 

One of them was on the police's most wanted list and linked to at least 23 cash-in-transit robberies. 

KZN SAPS spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, says police had caught up with identified vehicles on New Glasgow Road.

He says when police signaled for the vehicles to stop, one car sped off while another opened fire. 

Police returned fire, and two suspects were fatally wounded.

Netshiunda says two firearms were recovered a stolen rifle from an August CIT robbery in Verulam and a police issued pistol with its serial number erased.

