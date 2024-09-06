One person killed in Howick crash

The two vehicles crashed between Tweedie and Midmar.

Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson says one car crossed the centre median, crashing into another vehicle.





READ: Transport MEC unveils measures to address fatal KZN crashes

"One person has sustained fatal injuries on the scene. Two other people sustained serious injuries and were treated on scene."

The section of the highway had to be closed to traffic.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)