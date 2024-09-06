One person killed in Howick crash
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Emergency services attended to a fatal accident on the N3 in Howick on Friday.
The two vehicles crashed between Tweedie and Midmar.
Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson says one car crossed the centre median, crashing into another vehicle.
"One person has sustained fatal injuries on the scene. Two other people sustained serious injuries and were treated on scene."
The section of the highway had to be closed to traffic.
