 One killed in tow truck crash on M4
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

One killed in tow truck crash on M4

Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

One person was killed in a crash on the M4 Ruth First Highway.

One killed in tow truck crash on M4
ALS Paramedics


A car and a tow truck collided on Monday morning.

 

It is understood that the car and the rollback tow truck collided on the Durban-bound side near the Broadway off-ramp.

 

ALS Paramedics say a man, who is believed to have been a passenger in the car, died after he was severely injured.

 READ: Foetus, body of newborn found in Durban

Another person was treated for minor injuries.

 

Authorities have meanwhile advised motorists to avoid the Durban-bound route - as emergency teams are still busy on the scene.



Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.