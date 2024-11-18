One killed in tow truck crash on M4





A car and a tow truck collided on Monday morning.

It is understood that the car and the rollback tow truck collided on the Durban-bound side near the Broadway off-ramp.

ALS Paramedics say a man, who is believed to have been a passenger in the car, died after he was severely injured.

Another person was treated for minor injuries.

Authorities have meanwhile advised motorists to avoid the Durban-bound route - as emergency teams are still busy on the scene.









