One killed in tow truck crash on M4
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
One person was killed in
a crash on the M4 Ruth First Highway.
One person was killed in a crash on the M4 Ruth First Highway.
A car and a tow truck collided on Monday morning.
It is understood that the car and the rollback tow truck collided on the Durban-bound side near the Broadway off-ramp.
ALS Paramedics say a man, who is believed to have been a passenger in the car, died after he was severely injured.
READ: Foetus, body of newborn found in Durban
Another person was treated for minor injuries.
Authorities have meanwhile advised motorists to avoid the Durban-bound route - as emergency teams are still busy on the scene.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Meet Taariq Stokes: The man running 704km for mental health
Taariq Stokes joined J Sbu in studio today as he prepares to take on a 7...Stacey & J Sbu 22 minutes ago
-
Extreme heat: Safety tips you need to know
Extreme heat is deadly! To ensure you stay cool and safe, we’ve got a fe...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago