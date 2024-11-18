Foetus, body of newborn found in Durban

*** The following story may be distressing for some readers ***

A foetus was found dumped in a bin on the Berea on Monday morning.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson's on the scene on J B Marks Road, before King Dinuzulu Road.

"Paramedics were called by security officials after a person rummaging through the bins had found the foetus in a plastic bag. Unfortunately, there was nothing more paramedics could do."

Meanwhile, in Chatsworth, south of Durban, the body of a newborn was discovered on Bulbul Drive in Silverglen by a passerby on Sunday.

Siven Subramodey, who is with Amawele Emergency Services, says the baby boy showed no signs of life.

"Medics arrived on scene to find a newborn Indian baby boy in a bin packet with the umbilical cord still attached."

