Foetus, body of newborn found in Durban
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Emergency services in
Durban were called to two separate tragic scenes involving babies.
*** The following story may be distressing for some readers ***
A foetus was found dumped in a bin on the Berea on Monday morning.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson's on the scene on J B Marks Road, before King Dinuzulu Road.
"Paramedics were called by security officials after a person rummaging through the bins had found the foetus in a plastic bag. Unfortunately, there was nothing more paramedics could do."
Meanwhile, in Chatsworth, south of Durban, the body of a newborn was discovered on Bulbul Drive in Silverglen by a passerby on Sunday.
Siven Subramodey, who is with Amawele Emergency Services, says the baby boy showed no signs of life.
"Medics arrived on scene to find a newborn Indian baby boy in a bin packet with the umbilical cord still attached."
