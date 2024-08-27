One killed in KZN Midlands crash

Paramedics say a taxi and a bakkie collided head-on on the R614 on Tuesday afternoon.





Midlands EMS spokesperson, Roland Robertson, says a passenger in the minibus was killed.





READ: SAWS issues fire danger warning for KZN





"On arrival, it was found that one person sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on scene. Sixteen other people were treated on scene with injuries ranging from critical to moderate, before being transported to hospital for further care."





Emergency services say the scene is still active and have warned motorists of delays.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)