One killed in KZN Midlands crash
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
A person has died in a road crash near Wartburg in the Midlands.
Paramedics say a taxi and a bakkie collided head-on on the R614 on Tuesday afternoon.
Midlands EMS spokesperson, Roland Robertson, says a passenger in the minibus was killed.
"On arrival, it was found that one person sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on scene. Sixteen other people were treated on scene with injuries ranging from critical to moderate, before being transported to hospital for further care."
Emergency services say the scene is still active and have warned motorists of delays.
