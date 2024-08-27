SAWS issues fire danger warning for KZN

KZN Cogta says disaster management teams are on high alert.





The warning shows that KZN will experience dry and hot conditions today, which will increase the likelihood of rapid spread fires.





Last month, veld fires claimed 14 lives, destroyed homes and thousands of hectares of land.





KZN Cogta spokesperson, Senzo Mzila, says the teams have been placed in areas prone to runaway fires.





"Residents across the province are urged to be extra vigilant due to the heightened risk of wildfires under these conditions.





The districts most at risk include Zululand, Harry Gwala, uThukela, Amajuba, uMkhanyakude, uMzinyathi, and uMgungundlovu."



