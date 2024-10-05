One killed in head-on collision on R34
Updated | By Newswatch
One person has been killed in a head on collision between KZN and the Free State.
Paramedics say two vehicles collided on the R34 near Memel this morning.
KwaZulu Private Ambulance was at the crash scene.
Spokesperson, Craig Botha, says seven people were critically injured.
"Paramedics worked tirelessly to stabilize the injured patients, before being transported to the hospital for further treatment.
Botha says one occupant succumbed to their injuries before emergency services could transport the patient to the hospital.
The exact circumstances surrounding the accident are currently under investigation by local authorities.
The R34 is currently closed to traffic.
