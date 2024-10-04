30 pupils hurt in PMB taxi crash
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
Thirty school children have been injured in a taxi crash in Pietermaritzburg.
Emergency responders say the vehicle lost control and overturned on Edendale Road on Friday morning.
KwaZulu Private Ambulance spokesperson Craig Botha says it left a trail of shattered glass on the roadway.
"Paramedics quickly assessed the chaotic scene, finding 30 children between the ages of eight and ten years old who had thankfully only sustained minor injuries.
"Working tirelessly, paramedics treated the injured children, after which the patients were transported to various hospitals for further treatment."
