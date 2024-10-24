One killed in Clairwood Hospital fire

Firefighters say the flames engulfed a single-storey structure on the premises of the Mobeni facility.





eThekwini Fire's Department's Division Commander, Justin Bateman says they received an emergency call in the early hours of the morning at around 1:30 am.





"Staff very quickly evacuated 24 of the 25 patients, there was one death. All rescue pumpers were assigned to the fire, the division commander and breather apparatus unit.





The fire was extinguish around 5.30am. There was signs that the staff attempted to extinguish the fire with extinguishers."





The blaze is believed to have started in a room.

Bateman says about 20% of the southern section of the building was gutted, with the tin roof made it easier for the flames to spread to the ceiling.





"It quickly spread northward up ward one and set the rest of it alight. We managed to stop it a third away from the building, isolate it and extinguish from there."