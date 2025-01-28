 Woman in Govender brothers’ case testifies in court
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

The woman said to be at the centre of an alleged love triangle that left a Durban businessman dead has tried to present her version of events in court

Lauren Beukes

The bail application of murder-accused brothers Ferrel and Darren Govender was heard in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday.

 

They are accused of killing Shailen Singh in Umhlanga in December.

 

The woman's lawyer, Advocate Paul Jorgenson, briefly joined proceedings on Monday morning, asking the magistrate to accept their application and submit their version.

 

He told the court that his client's affidavit explains her version of footage of her being assaulted, presented in court by the State.

She also claims the Investigation Officer's account is inaccurate, adding she has never been interviewed or asked to provide a statement.

 

Prosecutor Nkululeko Masiya opposed the request, stating that the woman is a state witness with no interest in the bail application.

 

He accused Jorgenson of attempting to introduce new evidence.

 

Magistrate Kevin Broughton rejected the request, saying it was unusual and that it was a matter for the trial.

