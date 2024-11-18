One dead, three injured in Durban factory explosion
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
A chemical explosion at a
factory in the south of Durban has left one person dead.
A chemical explosion at a factory in the south of Durban has left one person dead.
Paramedics say two others have been hurt.
Garrith Jamieson, who is with ALS Paramedics, was on the scene.
"A chemical explosion occurred at a factory in Balfour Road in the Jacobs area. Some chemicals had exploded, leaving three people injured and two critical.
READ: Fire guts parts of Margate Hotel
"However, one of the patients went into a state of cardiac arrest due to the nature of his injuries. At this stage, the cause of the explosion is not yet known. However, all necessary authorities were in attendance and will be investigated further."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)
Show's Stories
-
Meet Taariq Stokes: The man running 704km for mental health
Taariq Stokes joined J Sbu in studio today as he prepares to take on a 7...Stacey & J Sbu 45 minutes ago
-
Extreme heat: Safety tips you need to know
Extreme heat is deadly! To ensure you stay cool and safe, we’ve got a fe...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago