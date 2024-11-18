 One dead, three injured in Durban factory explosion
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

A chemical explosion at a factory in the south of Durban has left one person dead. 

ALS Paramedics

Paramedics say two others have been hurt.

 

Garrith Jamieson, who is with ALS Paramedics, was on the scene.

 

"A chemical explosion occurred at a factory in Balfour Road in the Jacobs area. Some chemicals had exploded, leaving three people injured and two critical.

"However, one of the patients went into a state of cardiac arrest due to the nature of his injuries. At this stage, the cause of the explosion is not yet known. However, all necessary authorities were in attendance and will be investigated further."

