Fire guts parts of Margate Hotel

The blaze broke out on Sunday night. It was eventually put out in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Ugu District Municipality says no injuries were reported.

Spokesperson Zimbini Mpurwana says the building suffered serious structural damage.

"Looking at the extended damage, it would be ideal that, for now, they would close. The response team was there on time. They phoned the main Ugu Disaster Management Fire Services for backup.

"About fifteen units burned down, partially [and] some completely, and the building has been declared unstable as from last night. I am not sure, though, in terms of their assessment how unstable it is and how long it is for them to reopen."









