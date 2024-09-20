Oil spill closes N3 near Van Reenen’s Pass

It's after two trucks collided between Ladysmith and Harrismith, which led to an oil and diesel spill on the highway, on Friday.

The N3 Toll Concession’s Thania Dhoogra says clean-up operations are currently underway.

"All traffic is currently stuck on scene and road users are advised to delay travel to the area until further notice."

An official update will be released by N3TC as it become available.





