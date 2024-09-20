Oil spill closes N3 near Van Reenen’s Pass
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
The N3 near Van Reenen's Pass has been closed after an accident.
The N3 near Van Reenen's Pass has been closed after an accident.
It's after two trucks collided between Ladysmith and Harrismith, which led to an oil and diesel spill on the highway, on Friday.
The N3 Toll Concession’s Thania Dhoogra says clean-up operations are currently underway.
READ: PRASA to restore service between KwaMashu, Bridge City
"All traffic is currently stuck on scene and road users are advised to delay travel to the area until further notice."
An official update will be released by N3TC as it become available.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Snow has been spotted! Underberg, KZN blanketed in snow
Stay warm and prepare for the weather ahead this weekend.Stacey & J Sbu 34 minutes ago
-
Mzansi reacts to man videoing a Steers branch that was on fire
The power of social media lacks urgency sometimes. It is all about the t...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago