Officials work to restore power in Port Shepstone

Some residents and businesses have been without electricity for over three days due to a dispute over job grading that has seen some workers down tools.

"If you come to Port Shepstone now, not only to CBD but also to residential areas like Albersville, Oslo Beach, and all have been very badly impacted. The refuses have been littered all over, it has not been picked up. Unfortunately, now, this has been done deliberately by the workers," said Sal Musa from Albersville Ratepayers Association.

Musa says technicians who have been working tirelessly to restore power have been receiving threats preventing them from completing their work.

"The public are really up and arms, the businesses are suffering, people are complaining, food is rotten, and people don't know what to do because offices are closed."

