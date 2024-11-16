Fire guts informal settlement in Durban

The city’s disaster team responded to the incident in Mangaunge Informal Settlement on Friday.





At least 80 structures were destroyed yesterday afternoon in a blaze that’s left 129 shack dwellers -including children - homeless.





Disaster teams say they worked throughout the night to assist those in the settlement, which falls under ward 32.





READ: eThekwini residents want action against corrupt city workers





A tent has been erected to temporarily shelter the distraught community.





City officials and NPOs are currently providing aide to those affected.





No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.





