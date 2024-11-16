Fire guts informal settlement in Durban
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
Over 120 people have been left without homes after a fire broke out in an informal settlement south of Durban.
The city’s disaster team responded to the incident in Mangaunge Informal Settlement on Friday.
At least 80 structures were destroyed yesterday afternoon in a blaze that’s left 129 shack dwellers -including children - homeless.
Disaster teams say they worked throughout the night to assist those in the settlement, which falls under ward 32.
A tent has been erected to temporarily shelter the distraught community.
City officials and NPOs are currently providing aide to those affected.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.
