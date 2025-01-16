NUMSA downs tools over job losses at Bidvest

The employees started their strike early this month after management and the union could not reach a deal during a Section 189 consultation.

The company stated that a significant decline in business activity is one of the reasons behind the restructuring.

Bidvest SACD employs 294 people nationally.

READ: KZN schools struggling ahead of re-opening – Unions

They focus on loading and offloading containers, packing and unpacking goods, and other tasks.

"NUMSA engaged with the management, and at the end of the consultation process, we were unable to find one another. We were not persuaded that retrenchment should go ahead because it became clear that Bidvest wanted to outsource the work of the SACD," said NUMSA spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

"NUMSA is opposed to outsourcing because that will result in workers losing out on benefits and conditions which they obtained as permanent employees. It also means a reduction in wages, and so we rejected this as a proposal. Bidvest would not consider other alternatives, only retrenchments."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)