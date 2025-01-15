KZN schools struggling ahead of re-opening – Naptosa

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa has warned that numerous issues remain unresolved.

KZN spokesperson, Thirona Moodley, says many schools in the province didn't receive their full norms and standards allocation.

"This money is used to purchase learner and teacher support material and pay things like the municipal bills. KZN also did not meet the national funding targets for 2024 and 2026.

“Instead, this province allocates considerably less for funding per learner, leaving many schools unable to procure essential teaching and learning materials for 2025.

“The municipal bills in some schools are in arrears and principals are struggling to keep their schools operational."

Meanwhile the National Teachers Union is complaining about the delivery of learning and teaching materials to schools.

It has accused the department of misleading the public.

"In KwaZulu-Natal all Section 21 C schools, more than 200 of do not have necessary tools for teaching learners. There are no textbooks and not stationery," says NATU'S Doctor Ngema.





However the delivery delays are deliberate according to KZN Education's Muzi Mahlambi.

"We are very much confident that when learners go to school, they will be provided meals, with stationery and textbooks. What has delayed this distribution of the LTSM is that during holidays we have a lot of burglary in our schools, so they normally steal food and stationery, so we delay distributing to deliver it in our schools. We deliver in when learners are in school."





