Nuclear energy to be part of energy mix, reiterates Ramokgopa
Updated | By Bulletin
Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has reiterated that nuclear energy will be part of South Africa’s energy mix.
Speaking at a nuclear seminar in Pretoria, he gave an assurance that the framework for nuclear procurement would be transparent.
Ramokgopa said there's ongoing research and open discussions to shape South Africa’s nuclear energy path.
READ: Ramokgopa withdraws gazette for new nuclear plant
"We will converge on science that this is one of the paths that must be pursued for us to be able to achieve energy security to ensure that we are able to green the sources of energy generation. It is indispensable to the resolution and the attainment of energy sovereignty in this country."
Last month, Ramokgopa withdrew a gazette for a new 2,500 MW nuclear power plant to allow for public participation.
The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) had approved the deal, while the Democratic Alliance launched a legal challenge.
