Ntuli vows to continue spaza shop raids

Tuesday was the last day for spaza shop owners to register their businesses with municipalities or face closure.





The registration was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month as part of government's efforts to combat a surge in foodborne illnesses.





Several children have died this year, and many others have had to get medical treatment after allegedly consuming contaminated food bought from local shops and vendors.





In eThekwini, 2,500 spaza shops were registered with the City last week.





However, premier Thami Ntuli has voiced concern over the extent of non-compliance he says they have witnessed during inspections.





"In two spaza shops that we visited, we were shocked to uncover rotten meat being kept in the refrigerator, expired baby food. The safety of our people remains our key priority."





Ntuli says municipalities are still processing the registrations.





