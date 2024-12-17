D-Day for spaza shop registrations

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa set a 21-day deadline for spaza shop registrations, ending on Tuesday, 17 December.





The deadline was part of efforts to combat a surge in foodborne illnesses.





At least 23 children have died from foodborne illnesses since September, with KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng being the hardest hit.





President Cyril Ramaphosa made it clear that any vendor failing to register by the end of today will be shut down.





Acting Gauteng Premier Lebogang Maile said they have faced numerous challenges during the registration process.





"Some of the issues that came up were people who submitted incomplete documents...we had people who were registering or fronting for foreign nationals, which is a problem, and then we also have people who don't have floor plans or building plans," he said.





Maile added that the province has received over 13,000 applications from its 85 registration centers.





He added that local government had reached out to 15,000 spaza shops and 500 have since been closed for non-compliance.





"This is an application process, and a determination will be made for those who qualify or don't qualify at the appropriate time after the process has been followed."





The deadline for registration is 5pm.





