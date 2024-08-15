Ntuli ropes in national govt as unemployed social workers stage sit-in
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli says he has approached the national government to intervene in the plight of a group of unemployed social workers in the province.
Ntuli briefly adjourned a Cabinet session on Wednesday to meet the graduates who have been staging a sit-in outside the Office of the Premier in Pietermaritzburg.
This week, the group returned to Langalibalele Street.
In June, they handed over a memorandum demanding employment.
Ntuli says the workers requested that he facilitate a commitment by the province's departments to gradually employ them.
They further asked for funding to be set aside to assist them.
"That requires an intervention from National Treasury of which I have spoken informally with the National Treasurer. We are still preparing a submission which will be convincing after looking at the internal options whether we can't reprioritise."
