Ntuli ropes in national govt as unemployed social workers stage sit-in

Ntuli briefly adjourned a Cabinet session on Wednesday to meet the graduates who have been staging a sit-in outside the Office of the Premier in Pietermaritzburg.

This week, the group returned to Langalibalele Street.

In June, they handed over a memorandum demanding employment.





Ntuli says the workers requested that he facilitate a commitment by the province's departments to gradually employ them.

They further asked for funding to be set aside to assist them.

"That requires an intervention from National Treasury of which I have spoken informally with the National Treasurer. We are still preparing a submission which will be convincing after looking at the internal options whether we can't reprioritise."





