Ntuli: Fighting crime a GPU priority





Premier Thami Ntuli led a strategy session in Mayville on Wednesday after the Department of Community Safety was moved into his office.

Ntuli said that fighting crime is a priority of the government of provincial unity.

He said they want to inspire new hope for the people of KZN.

"We have conducted a number of operations. I know some will say our operations do not bring permanent solutions, but we know it makes criminals paranoid. It is important that we continue, and even this week. will be conducting a certain operation.

