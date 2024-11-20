SAPS ‘bolstering’ efforts to tackle construction mafia

On Wednesday, he spoke at the National Construction Summit in Durban on the SAPS's role in dealing with the crime plaguing the sector.

He said four provinces, including KZN, have alarming extortion levels.

The minister said most of the people involved in these cases are also linked to other criminal activities, such as cash-in-transit heists.

READ: Crackdown on construction extortion ‘long overdue’

"And this people who do this they are in organised crime, and they even borrow each other some of the guns that they use in criminal activities. South African police are busy at work. From the beginning of this year, in the Northern Cape alone, Western Cape. 22 cases recorded, Limpopo 11 cases, Gauteng 20 cases, KZN 16 cases and Eastern Cape 104 cases."

