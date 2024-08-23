Ntshavheni: New tugboats at Durban port will improve efficiency, safety
Updated | By Mamelisa Ngcongo
The presidency says adding new tugboats to the Durban harbour will improve port efficiency and safety.
Transnet introduced five vessels to Africa's largest container port last week, as part of efforts to boost operations.
R1 billion has been earmarked to increase shipping efficiency.
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni shared the update during a media briefing on the outcomes of this week's cabinet meeting in Pretoria.
"The tugboats which are equipped with the latest technology and improved bollard pull capacity will help reduce vessel turnaround times by assisting in the faster movement of cargo and container ships through our major ports.
"The tugboats will also assist in preventing accidents by guiding ships through congested areas thus improving port safety."
