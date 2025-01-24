NSFAS calls for submission of claims

It is after the Private Student Housing Association, who house 80 000 students across the country, said they are owed R44 million by the scheme.

"The NSFAS Administrator calls upon the PSHA to furnish NSFAS with the list of affected APs and students so that the situation can be immediately resolved," said NSFAS Spokesperson, Ishmael Mnisi.

The association threatened to block returning students if payments are not made within two weeks.

READ: NSFAS given two-week deadline to settle rental payments

NSFAS says Administrator Freeman Nomvalo has since engaged with the body over the issue.

"Payments of student accommodation will only be finalised upon receipt of the legitimate accommodation claims. NSFAS will validate the list and process payments of legitimate claims, which might not have been paid through institutions and NSFAS payment service providers. NSFAS is implementing measures to ensure certainty and clarity about claims and disbursements,” added Mnisi.

