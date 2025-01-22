NSFAS given two-week deadline to settle rental payments





The association says the scheme owes R44 million to its members, who house 80,000 students across the country.

It says despite the non-payment, NSFAS still expects the company to accommodate students for free in January.

The association's Craig McMurray said if members are not paid, students will forfeit their rooms.

"When these thousands of students arrive in a few weeks’ time, the landlords are going to be able to take them in because it will be hard for them to take in students when they haven't received payments for the prior year," said McMurray.

"When it comes to the start of the academic year, both private providers of accommodation as well as the students don't know what the NSFAS rental rate will be for this year. So, we can call on NSFAS to act swiftly in order to resolve these issues. Otherwise, there is potential for a lot of chaos."













