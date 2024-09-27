NPO demands intervention for outsourced workers in KZN
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
A local NPO representing outsourced workers has called on the premier to address concerns by its members claiming to have been the victims of unfair labour practices
The Iphimbo Labasebenzi Association represents security guards and cleaners hired through outsourcing.
The group says its members have reported exploitation, and some were unfairly dismissed.
The association's Cyril Gcwensa says they are calling on the government to implement policy that would see outsourced personnel absorbed into full-time roles.
He says the workers were previously hired for their services at Transnet, SAA, Prasa, and government institutions like the departments of education and health.
Gcwensa says they are planning on marching to Premier Thami Ntuli's office next week to voice their concerns.
"We marching to the premier because we believe that the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal is the one who is responsible for everything. He is the one who got more power to sign. After this march we are heading to the CCMA to try to get a certificate for a strike if they don't meet our demands."
