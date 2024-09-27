NPO demands intervention for outsourced workers in KZN

The Iphimbo Labasebenzi Association represents security guards and cleaners hired through outsourcing.

The group says its members have reported exploitation, and some were unfairly dismissed.

The association's Cyril Gcwensa says they are calling on the government to implement policy that would see outsourced personnel absorbed into full-time roles.

He says the workers were previously hired for their services at Transnet, SAA, Prasa, and government institutions like the departments of education and health.

READ: PSA calls for intervention after harassment claims at Umlazi Hospital

Gcwensa says they are planning on marching to Premier Thami Ntuli's office next week to voice their concerns.

"We marching to the premier because we believe that the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal is the one who is responsible for everything. He is the one who got more power to sign. After this march we are heading to the CCMA to try to get a certificate for a strike if they don't meet our demands."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)