NPO calls for reform against GBV

The organisation’s Bafana Khumalo has been commenting on the recent cases of gender-based violence in KZN, after at least 10 women were killed last month, allegedly by their partners.

"We really need to double our efforts as a country by working on intensive programmes with men and boys so that we rediscover positive masculinities.

"That will ensure that we move away from all this negativity to a life where all people can leave a life filled with dignity and respect, including women and girls."

On Saturday, 21-year-old Ayabonga Mjilo who was allegedly murdered by her manager will be laid to rest in Highflats, on the south coast.

READ: GBV scourge ‘degrades’ SA’s men, says Ramaphosa

Mjilo was strangled to death before Mfanafuthi Kunene buried her in his yard in Inanda.

Kunene, whose matter is in the Durban Magistrate's Court, abandoned his bid for bail this week.

Khumalo says GBV remains a major challenge in the province.

"Just the other day, the Minister of Police reported that just in KwaZulu-Natal, since October to date , 110 women have been murdered.

"64 of these women were shot and killed, 24 of them were stabbed to death, 15 were beaten to death, 4 suffered blunt force trauma and while three others were burnt to death.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)