GBV scourge ‘degrades’ SA’s men, says Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa spoke at a cake-cutting ceremony at Athlone Civic Centre as part of the ANC’s 113th birthday celebrations.

He said the violation of women’s rights degrades the men of South Africa.

“We will continue to make sure that we make advances and improvements in the lives of women in our country.

“But it is not only on gender-based violence, but women should also feel empowered and get jobs and work for their families. Women must be able to start and run their own businesses.”

Ramaphosa added that women should be able to feel safe, enter leadership spaces, and excel in academics.

He said although the government has done a lot to assist women, more still needs to be done.

