NPA yet to decide on Simelane prosecution
Updated | By Jacaranda FM
The National Prosecuting Authority has yet to decide whether
to prosecute former Justice Minister Thembi Simelane.
Simelane is under scrutiny over revelations that she received a loan from a VBS-linked financial services provider while she was the mayor of Polokwane in 2016.
The Director of Public Prosecutions in Gauteng, Advocate Sibongile Mziyathi, spoke at a media briefing on the institution's prosecution achievements this year, which include the conviction of former VBS chairperson Tshifiwa Matodzi.
READ: Ramaphosa removes Simelane from justice portfolio
"A question pertaining to a specific individual, whether they are under investigation or not, is not something that we went to confirm because it may compromise the investigation going forward,” said Mziyathi.
This week, President Cyril Ramaphosa redeployed Simelane to the Human Settlements Department.
