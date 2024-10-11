NPA won’t prosecute Ramaphosa, Roode for Phala Phala theft

In 2022, former spy boss Arthur Fraser accused Ramaphosa and Major General Wally Roode of attempting to cover up the theft of thousands of US dollars from the farm in February 2020.





In 2023, a Section 89 Independent Panel sanctioned by Parliament found that Ramaphosa had a case to answer.





On Thursday, Limpopo NPA boss Mukhali Thenga said there is no reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution based on evidence contained in the docket.





The Public Protector also exonerated the president from any wrongdoing in the matter.





"This decision follows a comprehensive investigation process that was conducted by the Hawks," said NPA national spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga.





"The investigations also covered any possible contravention of the Income Tax Act and Exchange Control Regulations.





"The decision not to prosecute was taken by the DPP after a careful assessment of all available evidence presented to the prosecutors by the DPCI.





"She concluded that there is no reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution based on evidence contained in the docket," he said.





