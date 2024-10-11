Man due in court for stabbing Empangeni bank employee to death

It's understood the suspect wanted to skip the queue at a branch on Wednesday but was told by an employee to stand at the back of the line.

He apparently left, only to return a short while later with a knife.





KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says one other person was injured during the commotion.

"During the scuffle, the victim was stabbed and declared dead at the scene. The female bank employee was also stabbed and was taken to hospital for treatment. The suspect was arrested and, once processed, will appear in court."





