NPA ‘won’t be pressured’ into prosecuting state capture case

One of the biggest state capture cases last year was the R2.2 billion corruption case against former Eskom boss Matshela Koko and others, which was struck off the roll due to unreasonable delays.





Batohi says they have adopted a strategic prioritisation project, with state capture cases only amounting to 0.01% of the NPA’s work.





“We appreciate that the public puts us under pressure, but we will not succumb to pressure in the sense that we will not prosecute unless we know that we meet the standard required of reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution,” the SABC quoted her as saying.





