Northern KZN faces scorching temperatures this weekend
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
If you're in the Northern parts of KZN, you've been advised to stay hydrated this weekend.
If you're in the Northern parts of KZN, you've been advised to stay hydrated this weekend.
The South African Weather Service has issued a heatwave warning, with persistently high temperatures.
Affected districts include Zululand, UMkhanyakude, Amajuba, parts of uThukela and UMzinyathi.
The scorching heat is set to last until Monday.
Durban forecaster, Ayanda Nsele says temperatures are likely to rise to 40 degrees.
READ: KZN to establish climate change and sustainability council
"Normally with the impact, that we are expecting from the heatwave, would be an increase of heat-related illnesses, increase in wildfire incidents, so we encourage no outdoor activities, especially sports during this time. Wear sunscreen when you're out."
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
Bride says mother-in-law almost ruined her wedding
Yoh, this sounds horrifying!Danny Guselli 2 hours ago
-
The one where Stacey and J Sbu had a great week
From learning how to drive to saving a dying relationship, Stacey and J ...Stacey & J Sbu 21 hours ago