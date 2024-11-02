Northern KZN faces scorching temperatures this weekend

The South African Weather Service has issued a heatwave warning, with persistently high temperatures.





Affected districts include Zululand, UMkhanyakude, Amajuba, parts of uThukela and UMzinyathi.





The scorching heat is set to last until Monday.





Durban forecaster, Ayanda Nsele says temperatures are likely to rise to 40 degrees.





READ: KZN to establish climate change and sustainability council





"Normally with the impact, that we are expecting from the heatwave, would be an increase of heat-related illnesses, increase in wildfire incidents, so we encourage no outdoor activities, especially sports during this time. Wear sunscreen when you're out."



