KZN to establish climate change and sustainability council

"We can no longer behave as if everything is normal,” the premier said on Thursday.





“Even scientists have warned us that our seasons will be wetter and hotter, we may have long droughts and rains in the wrong season, and this may lead to a long-term catastrophe. That is unless we act, and we act now."

Ntuli and a provincial government delegation have returned from New York, where they attended a Global Climate Week gathering.

It focused on how leaders can drive coordinated climate response action.





Ntuli said the April 2022 floods, this year's veld fires, the Tongaat tornado and the recent heavy snowfall in parts of KZN are more reasons to strengthen the weather disaster response.

He says they've identified the fact that the province currently lacks an early warning system for dealing with climate challenges.

"As the government will lead our collaboration on the acquisition of weather predictive technology. The office of the Premier will also visit the environmental scientific observatory stations that are based in the province and run by the South African Environmental Observation Network, as well as some of the weather stations run by the South African Weather Services."

The premier said they would be setting up a climate change and sustainability council.





