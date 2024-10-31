Nongoma mayor: Gun violence spiralling out of control

Five people have been shot dead in the past week in an apparent territorial dispute between two villages.





The conflict between the KwaMusi and Onango communities claimed the lives of 10 people, over the past few months.





Mayor Clifford Ndabandaba says it is not clear if the latest attacks are linked to the feud.





"As the municipality we don't have the capacity to fight this. We are pleading with the police to monitor the situation closely.





"People are being killed publicly, the one taxi driver was killed in front of pupils they are traumatised and in need of counselling. The provincial police commissioner must deploy more officers to Nongoma."





