Nongoma feud must end now: Buthelezi
CoGTA MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi says he is confident that a longstanding territorial feud between two villages in Nongoma, will be resolved soon.
A delegation of senior police officials met with community members in KwaMusi and Onyango on Saturday to discuss the reasons for the dispute.
At least 10 people, including pupils, lost their lives last year.
Buthelezi says the dispute began about 20 years ago.
"The police presence has brought back faith that thing could go back to normal, it needs to end now. Whoever was at school when this began is now married, whoever was a young wife is now an elderly woman. But, from now on, all parties must commit to safeguarding the future of our children."
