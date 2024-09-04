Nomsa Masuku fraud case postponed to November

Masuku made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday morning.





She faces charges of fraud, theft, and money laundering involving R1.2 million meant for student scholarships and bursaries.





It is alleged that Masuku fraudulently awarded scholarships to her friends and family from the CSI Programme for the Adopt A School Trust at Standard Bank.





The trust is meant to provide scholarships and bursaries to pupils from schools adopted by the Standard Bank programme.





READ: Witness details killing of eThekwini metro cop in court testimony





The Magistrates assigned to her case warned Masuku against trying to skip the country to evade the law.





“On the 7th of November, when you return, your legal representatives should have already consulted with you and decided how they want to proceed herein,” the magistrate told Masuku.





“You are on bail. You are warned to return on the 7th of November. If you do not return, the bail that you have paid will be cancelled, and a warrant will be authorised for your arrest.”





Masuku was granted R20 000 bail during a previous court appearance.