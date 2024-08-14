No surprises on new MK parliamentary list - political analyst
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
A political analyst says the MK party made a bold move with its plans to add corruption-accused officials to its list of MPs.
A political analyst says the MK party made a bold move with its plans to add corruption-accused officials to its list of MPs.
The party confirmed on Tuesday plans to send former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, former Prasa chief Lucky Montana and former Transnet boss Siyabonga Gama to Parliament.
The trio have all been implicated in fraud and corruption allegations related to the state-owned enterprises they led during Jacob Zuma's time as president.
The MK party is led by Zuma, who also faces charges of corruption related to the arms deal in the late 1990s.
READ: MK Party confirms plans to send Molefe, Gama to Parliament
"It will not be surprising to also have him joined in the leadership by people who are also facing charges,” says analyst Levy Ndou.
“It is reflective of the party, but also at the same time, there are people who don't care whether you are facing charges or not. If they choose to vote for you, they will simply do so.”
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Dad tries to teach baby girl Zulu while living in Germany
The Dlaminis are a South African family living in Germany and are trying...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Fan gifts Tatjana Smith R100 for her efforts at Olympics
"I wish I could give you more,” said a South African woman who got to ta...Danny Guselli 4 hours ago