No surprises on new MK parliamentary list - political analyst

The party confirmed on Tuesday plans to send former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, former Prasa chief Lucky Montana and former Transnet boss Siyabonga Gama to Parliament.

The trio have all been implicated in fraud and corruption allegations related to the state-owned enterprises they led during Jacob Zuma's time as president.

The MK party is led by Zuma, who also faces charges of corruption related to the arms deal in the late 1990s.





"It will not be surprising to also have him joined in the leadership by people who are also facing charges,” says analyst Levy Ndou.





“It is reflective of the party, but also at the same time, there are people who don't care whether you are facing charges or not. If they choose to vote for you, they will simply do so.”





