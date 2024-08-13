MK Party confirms plans to send Molefe, Gama to Parliament

The uMkhonto Wesizwe party has confirmed plans to add former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, former Prasa chief Lucky Montana and former Transnet boss Siyabonga Gama to its list of MPs.





The party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, is the official opposition to the national unity government.

Molefe, Montana and Gama have all faced charges of fraud and corruption relating to the state-owned enterprises they led during Zuma's tenure as head of state.

Some 15 MPs were recently removed as MPs by the MK party after it said its IEC parliamentary list was manipulated by people who added the names of their friends and family members.

Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhela says part of what they are doing is cleaning up.

“We want to ensure that we have the right parts, and that is why you will see the pedigree of people that are coming on board.





"These are people who are competent and we believe are able to present submissions in Parliament to demonstrate and articulate our policies."