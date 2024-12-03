No relief at pumps over festive season

Both the costs of petrol and diesel are going up at midnight.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy says both grades of petrol will increase by 17 cents a litre.





The department's Robert Maake explained that the petrol hike is due to a slight drop in average international petrol prices, while the rise in diesel was driven by increased demand in Europe, America, and the northern hemisphere during their winter season.

"Diesel will increase by 54.88 cents per litre and 55.88 cents per litre. Illuminating paraffin at the wholesale level will increase by 48.88 cents per litre,” he said.





