Mixed fuel price predictions for December
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
The Automobile Association says adjustments to industry margins could see slight movement in the price of fuel.
The association's Eleanor Mavimba says unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund indicate a decrease of around seven cents a litre in petrol 93-octane and a slight increase of three cents in petrol 95.
"It’s probable that the annual margin adjustments could also have a negative impact on the expected increase of around 48c/l to diesel, also pushing this fuel price higher.
"The expected increase of around 43c/l for illuminating paraffin will also not come as good news for users of this fuel in December."
She says an increase in diesel will have an effect on all consumers as higher costs will likely lead to increased prices at stores.
