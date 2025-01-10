No Mandela grandson as four appear in hijacking case

A fifth suspect believed to be a relative of the late statesman, did not appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday as investigations continue.

The court ruled that the four accused may not be identified in any manner, including by age, race or gender, until their next appearance.

The four face charges of robbery under aggravating circumstances, kidnapping and assault.

READ: Mandela grandchild among five arrested for hijacking

They requested the services of a legal aid lawyer.

The state will rely on the doctrine of common purpose in its case, and is set to hold an identity parade over the weekend.

It’s unclear if the former president’s relative will join the other accused at their next appearance.

