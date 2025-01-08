Mandela grandchild among five arrested for hijacking
Updated | By Masechaba Sefularo
The Johannesburg metro police have confirmed that a fifth person had been taken in for questioning in connection with the discovery of a stolen vehicle at the Mandela residence in Houghton.
Four people were arrested on Wednesday morning after officers recovered a stolen Toyota Corolla, as well as an unlicensed firearm.
The car was reportedly hijacked today along Louis Botha Avenue in Oaklands.
It’s alleged that a woman renting the property is among the initial four arrests.
By lunchtime on Wednesday, the Mandela Houghton residence along 12th Avenue remained cordoned off with police tape.
The four suspects had since been taken to the Norwood police station.
"It is alleged that one of the male suspects is a Mandela grandchild," said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.
"All five suspects will be facing charges of possession of a hijacked motor vehicle and possession of an unlicensed firearm.
"It is with relief that we can confirm that the victim of the hijacking is safe and unharmed," he added.
