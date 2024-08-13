 Two wounded in Durban shooting
Updated | By Newswatch

Two men have been shot and wounded by an unknown number of suspects in Jacobs, south of Durban.

A security guard and a bystander reportedly intervened to help the victims of an armed robbery in progress on Jacobs Road on Monday night.

 

However, the armed perpetrators turned their guns on the pair.

 

Spokesperson for ALS Paramedics Garrith Jamieson said the men are believed to be in their 30s.


"On arrival paramedics found multiple security personnel already in attendance and were shown to two males who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Both men were struck in their upper body multiple times. 


“Advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise the men on the scene before they were rushed to a nearby hospital for the urgent care that they required," said Jamieson.

 

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.

