No end to Ray Nkonyeni workers strike
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
A ratepayers’ association in Port Shepstone has once again asked the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality to resolve the ongoing workers’ strike.
Municipal employees downed tools four weeks ago over a dispute related to the job grading process.
The Albersville Ratepayers Association's Salahudin Musa says the strike has severely affected service delivery including refuse collection and electricity supply.
He says some businesses have been forced to use generators.
"In a day or two the guys who are striking they go and sabotage again. So, it is a process, they repair it and then put it off."
Musa says the prolonged word stoppage is taking a toll on the community.
"It does not look like there is any compromise anytime soon and the people are left to fend for themselves - clearing up the streets, refuse. I stopped buying food in bulk because we will end up throwing it away."
Meanwhile, the South African Municipal Workers Union has vowed to fight tooth and nail for its members' wages.
