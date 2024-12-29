 No end to Ray Nkonyeni workers strike
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

No end to Ray Nkonyeni workers strike

Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo

A ratepayers’ association in Port Shepstone has once again asked the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality to resolve the ongoing workers’ strike.

Ray Nkonyeni Municipality logo
Facebook: Ray Nkonyeni Municipality

Municipal employees downed tools four weeks ago over a dispute related to the job grading process.


The Albersville Ratepayers Association's Salahudin Musa says the strike has severely affected service delivery including refuse collection and electricity supply.


He says some businesses have been forced to use generators. 


"In a day or two the guys who are striking they go and sabotage again. So, it is a process, they repair it and then put it off."


READ: Striking Ray Nkonyeni workers cripple services


Musa says the prolonged word stoppage is taking a toll on the community.


"It does not look like there is any compromise anytime soon and the people are left to fend for themselves - clearing up the streets, refuse. I stopped buying food in bulk because we will end up throwing it away."


Meanwhile, the South African Municipal Workers Union has vowed to fight tooth and nail for its members' wages.  


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.