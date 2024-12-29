No end to Ray Nkonyeni workers strike

Municipal employees downed tools four weeks ago over a dispute related to the job grading process.





The Albersville Ratepayers Association's Salahudin Musa says the strike has severely affected service delivery including refuse collection and electricity supply.





He says some businesses have been forced to use generators.





"In a day or two the guys who are striking they go and sabotage again. So, it is a process, they repair it and then put it off."





READ: Striking Ray Nkonyeni workers cripple services





Musa says the prolonged word stoppage is taking a toll on the community.





"It does not look like there is any compromise anytime soon and the people are left to fend for themselves - clearing up the streets, refuse. I stopped buying food in bulk because we will end up throwing it away."





Meanwhile, the South African Municipal Workers Union has vowed to fight tooth and nail for its members' wages.





