Ray Nkonyeni ratepayers demand compensation over strike

Ratepayers in Ray Nkonyeni Municipality say they want to be compensated over a strike that has hampered service delivery.
“The ratepayers association bore significant financial burdens to manage waste disposal due to the lack of a contingency plan by the municipality.
“Transport, fuel, labour costs were absorbed by us. What measures will you take to reimburse these expenditures?"
Nazie Sheik was speaking at a meeting aimed at resolving the crisis in Port Shepstone on Friday.
Municipal employees downed tools two months ago over a dispute related to the job grading process.
The workers wanted to be moved from grade four to five, as promised by the municipality, but the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality has since taken the matter to a labour court.
The strike has affected service delivery, including refuse collection, with residents saying they've had to use their own funds to clean up their streets.
Sheik criticised the municipality's handling of the matter.
"Our municipal manager’s inability to swiftly and decisively resolve this crisis displays a disturbing disregard for the constitutional rights of us as residents.”
KZN COGTA MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi, who presided over Friday’s meeting, has given the municipality three weeks to end the strike.
The next engagement will take place at the end of January.
