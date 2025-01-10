Cogta gives Ray Nkonyeni three weeks to end strike

For three months, management and employees have locked horns over job grading issues, in the town, on the south coast.





Businesses, residents, and hospitals have been bearing the brunt of the dispute, with some areas reporting interruptions to their electricity and refuse collection.





KZN Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi who met with leadership today says he is disappointed the Mayor did not show up.





"It's was disappointing that the mayor decided to not to be here, because the mayor as the face of the municipality must provide direction. However, at the next meeting when we come here, we do hope that solutions would have been found,"





