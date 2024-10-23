Nine arrested for diamond investment scam

A multi-disciplinary operation led by Northern Cape Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit on Tuesday night resulted in the arrests.

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase says the suspects include a couple.





The husband and his wife are alleged to be the masterminds behind the scam.

"The investors were scammed of more than R4 billion since 2019. Investigations still continue and more arrests are imminent,” Nkwalase said.

“The suspects are expected to appear in Bronkhospruit Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 24 October 2024, on charges which include, but not limited to, fraud, money laundering, theft and racketeering."





