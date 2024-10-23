Nine arrested for diamond investment scam
Updated | By Bulletin
Nine suspects, alleged to be involved in a five-year-long diamond investment scam, have been arrested in the North West and Gauteng.
Nine suspects, alleged to be involved in a five-year-long diamond investment scam, have been arrested in the North West and Gauteng.
A multi-disciplinary operation led by Northern Cape Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit on Tuesday night resulted in the arrests.
Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase says the suspects include a couple.
READ: SA losing billions to financial crimes - SABRIC
The husband and his wife are alleged to be the masterminds behind the scam.
"The investors were scammed of more than R4 billion since 2019. Investigations still continue and more arrests are imminent,” Nkwalase said.
“The suspects are expected to appear in Bronkhospruit Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 24 October 2024, on charges which include, but not limited to, fraud, money laundering, theft and racketeering."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Drive with Stacey: Your chance to hit the road - LEGALLY
Stacey Norman has finally got her learner's licence and wants to learn h...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago
-
South Africa tops list of most adventurous nations worldwide
South Africa has taken the top spot as the world’s most adventurous nati...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago