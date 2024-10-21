SA losing billions to financial crimes - SABRIC

It says cybercrime saw the sharpest rise, with digital banking fraud up by 45 per cent.

It was driven mainly by banking app fraud, which now accounts for 60% of all digital banking crimes.

SABRIC says card fraud also increased, with online fraud accounting for 68% of losses.

However, despite this, it has noted a 48% drop in counterfeit card fraud and a 41% decline in robberies at state-owned banking institutions like the Post Office.

