 SA losing billions to financial crimes - SABRIC
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

SA losing billions to financial crimes - SABRIC

Updated | By Bulletin

According to the South African Banking Risk Information Centre, nearly R3.3 billion was lost to financial crimes in South Africa last year.

Six ways to help steer your money saving journey this year...
Image: Unsplash

It says cybercrime saw the sharpest rise, with digital banking fraud up by 45 per cent.

It was driven mainly by banking app fraud, which now accounts for 60% of all digital banking crimes.

 READ: Black Friday scams: Here’s how to protect your money

SABRIC says card fraud also increased, with online fraud accounting for 68% of losses.

However, despite this, it has noted a 48% drop in counterfeit card fraud and a 41% decline in robberies at state-owned banking institutions like the Post Office.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 2

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.